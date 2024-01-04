General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis walk again after experimental procedure?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, January 4, Curtis Ashford grapples with mixed emotions as he contemplates an experimental procedure that could offer him the chance to walk again. However, the possibility of disappointment looms large, adding a layer of complexity to Curtis's decision.

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson sets romantic plans for 2024 in motion, with Curtis surprising her with a heartfelt gesture. In the shadows, Ava Jerome questions Nikolas Cassadine's intentions towards Esme Prince, setting the stage for a potential showdown.

Ava and Nikolas discuss taking action against Esme, following Ryan Chamberlain's deserved fate. Nikolas contemplates strategies that could remove Esme from the picture permanently, raising the stakes in the ongoing Wyndemere mystery. Laura Collins makes a crucial discovery about Esme, leading to a confrontation where Esme's amnesia charade may unravel. In another corner of Port Charles, Willow Corinthos confronts Michael over his controlling behavior, leading to a significant strain on their relationship.

At Carly Spencer's place, Nina's unexpected visit coincides with Carly grappling with a devastating loss. Nina, unaware of Carly's situation, attempts to share a revelation about tipping off the SEC, leading to Carly's explosive rage. Meanwhile, Sonny encounters Cyrus Renault at the church, resulting in tense moments as Sonny addresses the pressure he is facing.

The episode also delves into the challenges faced by Josslyn Jacks and Dex Heller as they encounter an intoxicated Adam Wright. As they try to assist him amidst the pressure from his parents, General Hospital promises a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected twists.

General Hospital's Thursday episode promises a riveting mix of emotional highs and lows as key characters confront life-changing decisions, relationship strains, and looming threats. Viewers can expect intense moments as Curtis contemplates his future, Esme's secrets come to light, and the repercussions of Nina's actions reverberate throughout Port Charles. With Sonny facing unexpected confrontations and the next chapter in the complex lives of Port Charles residents unfolding, the stage is set for a must-watch episode.

