General Hospital Spoilers: Will Molly Fight for Jason's Bail as Sonny Clashes with Carly?

In the latest installment of General Hospital, airing on Thursday, March 28, the residents of Port Charles brace themselves for a day filled with high-stakes drama. Sam McCall turns to Portia Robinson with a desperate plea to alter the course of Dante Falconeri's fate, desperately seeking a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.

As the tension mounts, Jason Morgan finds himself thrust into the center of a legal maelstrom, with Molly Lansing-Davis tasked with navigating the murky waters of justice. Despite harboring doubts about Jason's guilt, Molly is faced with the daunting task of presenting a case against him and advocating for his denial of bail. As she grapples with her conflicting beliefs, Molly is forced to confront the harsh realities of the legal system, knowing that her actions could have profound consequences.

Meanwhile, within the hallowed halls of the courthouse, Nina Corinthos extends her gratitude to an unexpected ally, setting tongues wagging about her true intentions.

Elsewhere, tensions escalate to a fever pitch as Josslyn Jacks and Kristina Corinthos-Davis engage in a heated confrontation, with Sonny becoming an unwitting catalyst for their discord. As old wounds are reopened and loyalties are tested, the fragile peace of Port Charles hangs in the balance.

As the denizens of Port Charles grapple with their own demons and moral dilemmas, General Hospital promises a riveting spectacle filled with twists, turns, and heart-stopping revelations. With Jason's fate hanging in the balance, Molly's determination to fight for justice, and Sonny and Carly's tumultuous relationship taking center stage, viewers are in for a wild ride. Tune in to witness the electrifying drama unfold as alliances are forged, secrets are revealed, and the battle for redemption rages on in General Hospital's Thursday, March 28 episode.

