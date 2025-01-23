General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Face His Health Crisis and Can Cody Avoid Legal Trouble?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is facing mounting health concerns as he continues to ignore the warning signs of his heart condition.

In Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Sonny will have an important conversation with Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), who has agreed to stay the night and monitor his condition following his heart episode.

During their time together, Natalia will encourage Sonny to see a cardiologist and take his health seriously. As the situation becomes more pressing, it’s clear that Sonny can’t continue to avoid the necessary care.

Natalia’s support could lead to a breakthrough, helping him face the reality of his health issues and take the right steps to get help before it’s too late.

Cody Bell (Josh Bell) is in legal hot water after being arrested for his involvement in a bar brawl. While it’s likely that he won’t face charges, there are still consequences for his reckless behavior. At the Port Charles Police Department, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) will deliver some tough love to Cody.

Mac believes that Cody needs to stop making impulsive decisions and start relying on his new family for support. The situation becomes even more complicated when Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), who was involved in the altercation, ends up at the police station after taking a punch from Cody.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will check on Lucky and have a conversation with Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), who may get curious about Elizabeth’s inquiry into Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) case. As the Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) situation continues to unfold, Liz may find herself investigating any connections to the case.

In an emotional scene, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will meet up with Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) on Thursday. During their catch-up, the two will discuss Cyrus Renault and his ongoing impact on the people of Port Charles.

Josslyn appears determined to take justice into her own hands, which raises concerns for Lucas. Alarmed by her behavior, Lucas tries to talk her out of making a dangerous move.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is dealing with emotional turmoil as the custody battle continues. At Charlie’s Pub, she will have a difficult conversation with Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), feeling abandoned as she faces her struggles.

Advertisement

Despite her frustrations, Ric will show his support for Ava, offering a comforting and reassuring presence during a tough time. This act of support will strengthen their bond and give Ava the reassurance she needs to keep moving forward.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason’s Plan Bring Peace for Willow and Drew Amid Sonny’s Health Crisis?