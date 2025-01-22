General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason’s Plan Bring Peace for Willow and Drew Amid Sonny’s Health Crisis?

On Wednesday, January 22, General Hospital spoilers reveal Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will work on a solution to the family drama surrounding Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison).

Jason will propose a plan he believes could satisfy everyone involved, particularly Willow, who is eager to reunite with her children, Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) and Amelia Corinthos (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Mack). While details remain under wraps, Jason's pitch may offer a way to ease the tension between the Corinthos and Quartermaine families.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will face a serious health scare. Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) will find Sonny collapsed in his office and immediately rush to his side. Despite Sonny's insistence on reaching out to Dr. Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson), Natalia may urge him to get medical help at General Hospital.

Isaiah will pressure Sonny to prioritize his heart condition, as immediate treatment seems critical. Fans can expect tense moments as Sonny’s health takes center stage.

The reopening of Charlie’s Pub will bring lighter moments as Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) share a toast. The pair will agree that a Spencer and a Corinthos teaming up is a recipe for success.

Later, Lucky will reconnect with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). The duo will discuss new leads involving Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Their conversation might bring fresh insights into the criminal’s motives and recent actions in Port Charles.

Meanwhile, tensions will rise for other Port Charles residents. Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will rehash the Prague incident.

Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) will also offer advice to Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson). Felicia will urge Sasha to avoid getting caught in the chaos surrounding the Corinthos and Quartermaine families.

Additionally, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) will have a meeting with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). Cody will try to convince Spinelli to join him in a risky venture, leaving Spinelli hesitant about the implications.

