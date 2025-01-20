General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael Say Goodbye and Willow Make a Life-Changing Decision?

The upcoming week on General Hospital promises major developments as beloved characters face significant turning points. From emotional farewells to medical challenges, here’s a look at what’s in store for January 20.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is set to make a heartfelt exit. Following recent challenges, Michael may consider seeking treatment at a specialized clinic, possibly the same one that helped Ava Jerome (Maura West) recover from her injuries. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has shown confidence in the facility’s ability to help Michael heal.

While his departure will leave a void, Michael’s loved ones are expected to rally around him, offering support as he navigates this new chapter. Fans can expect an emotional goodbye as Michael prepares for his temporary absence from Port Charles.

Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) will grapple with a significant choice this week. Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) is contemplating a move to Washington, D.C., with his daughter, Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante), and he’s urging Willow to join him.

Drew believes Willow can resolve the ongoing custody issues and secure full control of Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) and Amelia Corinthos (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko). This move would allow the family to start fresh together in Washington.

However, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is expected to push back against the idea. Her interference could escalate tensions, potentially leading to legal action from Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight). Willow’s decision will have far-reaching consequences for her and her family.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is facing worsening health problems. His ongoing heart issues may soon land him at General Hospital, where concerns about his condition will grow.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is suspected of administering digitalis overdoses to his enemies, raising questions about his potential involvement in Sonny’s decline. Suspicion could lead Sonny and Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) to set a trap, hoping to catch Cyrus in the act.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) will clash, bringing Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) into the mix. Their fiery conflict is expected to spill over into other areas of their lives.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is also working on a plan to address her financial troubles. With Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) offering assistance, Ava may find a way to stabilize her situation.

Additionally, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) dives back into gambling, becoming entangled in Selina Wu’s (Lydia Look) schemes. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that Cody’s risks may pay off, leading to a surprising financial win.

