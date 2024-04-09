George Miller Showers Praises On Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy; Says She's 'Somebody Who Is Very Disciplined'

Anya Taylor-Joy, 27, doesn't need to prove to us anymore why she is an impeccable performer. Since the start of her career, she has always delivered flawless performances in her movies and series. Her fans get joy watching her shine on the big screen.

But it looks like, it is not just her fans, but also the director of her upcoming film Furiosa impressed by her. The Menu star will appear in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga movie directed by George Miller. Fans are eager for this movie, releasing on May 24. Previous movies from the Mad Max franchise have not disappointed its fans. Hopefully, this highly anticipated installment will do the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Miller was impressed with the actress’s performance in 2021’s Last Night In Soho, Miller with the advice of Edgar Wright cast her in his new Mad Max installment. At the recent CinemaCon event held at Las Vegas’s Cesar Palace, Miller praised Anya Taylor-Joy.

What George Miller has to say about Anya Taylor-Joy

As per the outlet, Miller was honored with an international career achievement in filmmaking awards from CinemaCon and the National Association Of Theatre Owners. There he discussed his experience working with The Queen's Gambit star. He said, “There’s something mystical about her, and yet, there’s an accessibility. I learned that she was somebody who is very, very disciplined, even though she’s very young.”

He mentioned that she was a ballet dancer just like Charlize Theron (who appeared in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road) and that he understood the physical discipline and emotional discipline that they had. Adding to that he said, “So all of that led to Anya being Furiosa.”

Miller, 79, spoke about Chris Hemsworth as well. Hemsworth is also featured in the movie, he will be playing the role of Warlord Dementus. Miller praised him by saying, “I knew the character but I never thought of Chris until we met and we talked, and I realized he was somebody with a lot more dimensions to him than I had initially thought.” He further expressed, “I mean, for me, he is, as they say in Australia, the complete article. He’s somebody who in every way is exemplary. He responded very well to the material.”

What to expect from Furiosa?

Anya Taylor-Joy Portrays a young woman, in a dystopian world who was taken away from her family and found herself in the hands of the powerful biker Horde led by Chris Hemworth’s character called the Warlord Dementus. She is faced with a number of hardships as she pieces together a plan to get home.

Miller, when asked about the spinoff of Furiosa by Andrew Cripps, President of International Film Distribution at Warner Bros., answered, “In order to tell the story of Fury Road, which happens over a short period of time, three days and two nights, (we had) a lot of exposition to get through. We had to understand everything about what we see on the screen. Not only the backstory of every character but every prop, every vehicle, every gesture.”

He continued, “We wrote the story of Furiosa in the 15 or 16 years of her life before we meet her in Fury Road. We wrote a story about Max in the year before he got there, and so much else who the Immortan Joe was and so on.”

He added, “One was a screenplay, Furiosa, and the other was a novela. We did it just for the actors and particularly the crew, so they could understand where they’re coming from. So, when (Fury Road) worked, my thought was, gee, this is a rich story story to tell.”

ALSO READ: ‘Couldn’t Be More Grateful’: Chris Hemsworth Visits Remote Australian Community Where He Lived As A Kid