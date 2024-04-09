Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Husband? All We Know About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Star's Partner

Anya Taylor-Joy is appreciated for her versatile roles in movies, but little do her fans know about her being a great wife to her husband, Malcolm McRae.

The star actress and her husband got married secretly in 2022, and almost a year later, they went public in Venice, Italy, and tied the knot in front of cameras and paparazzi. The two made their first public appearance together as a couple in 2022 during the CAA pre-Oscar party.

After a lot of gossip circulating in the Hollywood industry, including rumors about Taylor-Joy and McRae's kiss at the Northman premiere, the actress stated to British Vogue in April 2022, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading."

If these words intrigue you to know the guy who The Witch actress is in love with, here is your guide to the perfect man in Anya Taylor-Joy's life.

McRae is a 29-year-old musician and actor

The man doesn't just have the talent to impress the Queen's Gambit star, but the person Anya Taylor-Joy married has made an impression on the industry as well.

He is an actor too. Malcolm McRae's movie credits include short films such as the 2008 Brotherly and 2020 How'dy!

According to his IMDb bio, Anya Taylor-Joy's husband "was 'discovered' at the AMTC (talent competition) among 1,100 hopeful actors at age 12, where he won Over All Young Actor, 2006."

Even though he is one of the upcoming names in the film industry, Malcolm McRae is actually passionate about music. He is known to play guitar and piano while singing for his rock band More.

You can follow Malcolm McRae on his Instagram, where Anya Taylor-Joy's husband can be seen showing off his skills, and playing his original songs.

Speaking of his band, More is a duo that consists of Anya Taylor-Joy's husband and Kane Ritchotte. The two-man project is signed with Warner Records and a verified artist on Spotify. More has been active for almost three years and is known to have released their EP, Last Summer.

McRae is originally from Alabama

Anya Taylor-Joy's husband's initial journey can be viewed in the Spotify bio of More. It states, "Malcolm had only recently fallen in love with a young woman and followed his foolish heart, dropping everything to move to Los Angeles. Well, his heart was mistaken. The relationship was a disaster. But the music that followed wasn't. Within a week of meeting, the two (McRae and Ritchotte) realized that the music they made together transcended what either was doing alone."

Taylor-Joy first spoke about having a partner in March 2021

While there are no reports and an exact relationship timeline about when Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy started dating, the Split actress indicated that she had a significant other during her interview with ELLE.

This was in March 2021, three days after the Golden Globes awards.

The actress stated in her Zoom interview, "My partner's just come back from work, and he's moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot."

However, the Last Night in Soho actress didn't give out many details of her then-boyfriend.

Taylor-Joy and McRae revealed they got married on April 1, 2022 two years later

Although it was all just a rumor at first, Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed their 2022 secret wedding on social media in 2024.

Both Anya Taylor-Joy's husband and the 26-year-old star posted photos of their wedding that was held two years ago. Taking to Instagram, Taylor-Joy wrote, "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans."

She further added, "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love… you're the coolest N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

On the other hand, Malcolm McRae wrote, "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

In July 2021, Taylor-Joy and McRae were reported to be “practically” living together

Publishing firm The Sun reported on July 23, 2021, that Malcolm McRae "has practically moved into (Taylor-Joy's) L.A. home."

The outlet also reported the words of a source who happens to be close to the actress, "They are inseparable and spend all of their time together."

Taylor-Joy and McRae made their first red carpet together in March 2022

This was the first time ever the public eye saw the amazingly dramatic-looking couple together. Both Malcolm McRae and Taylor-Joy were seen together side by side at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

One could not get their eyes off Taylor-Joy as she wore a black sheer Dior corset dress.

McRae made things Instagram official in a post

The then-boyfriend of Anya Taylor-Joy, Malcolm McRae, shared two shots of himself with the talented actress standing together in a window reflection on October 20, 2021.

The two could be seen standing next to each other, smiling and holding hands. The photo was captioned "Oof supremely happy."

The happy Instagram post by Anya Taylor-Joy's husband showed the actress wearing a red razor-back tank top inside a long shirt, while Malcolm McRae wore a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Rumors started that Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are engaged in June 2022

When the Glass actress arrived in Sydney, Australia, she was photographed having a beautiful rock on her ring finger.

This was in late June of 2022, at the Sydney airport, when the Anya Taylor-Joy dating rumors converted into Anya Taylor-Joy fiancé ones. The onlookers from the scene stated, "She looked ecstatic," as the actress "seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car."

On July 18, 2022, a source told Page Six that the two secretly got married

Page Six had reported that Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae had secretly gotten married in a courthouse wedding, as stated by a source.

Another proof that pointed that way was a photograph of the actress wearing her ring on her left ring finger that was taken on July 18. However, neither Malcolm McRae, Taylor-Joy, nor her representatives stated anything about it back then.

Photos came out on October 2 of the couple's Venice celebration

This time, Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed in a beige bespoke Dior gown, with birds and flowers on it, while standing on a window balcony. The actress looked no less than a Disney princess as she wore her hair half up.

As per the photos, the guests at the wedding were Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner, Nicolas Hoult, Miles Teller, and more.

