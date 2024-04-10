Top 10 Anya Taylor-Joy Movies And TV Shows To Watch Ahead Of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy, 27, is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. With her talent, she has won the hearts of many of her fans. Her ability to perform the characters in any film genre is flawless. Most of Anya Taylor-Joy's movies and TV shows have offered great depth to the stories they presented. She can easily take up the challenge to wow the audience with her performances.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming out on May 23. Many people are excited to watch this movie as the trailer looks very promising. She will be accompanied by Chris Hemsworth in his movie. This duo has raised the stakes high and people are excited to see them together in this iconic franchise.

Anya Taylor-Joy started off her career at an early age but her age didn't stop her when it came to disclosing her potential to the audience and the actress will certainly go on to have a promising future in this industry. It's not too late to look back at this underrated talent's filmography and embrace it. Here’s a list of the best Anya Taylor-Joy’s movies and TV shows.

Spilt

Released in 2017, this movie will give you chills whenever you watch it. The 27-year-old year actress made a lasting impact when she starred in Split with the iconic James McAvoy.

The movie deals with McAvoy’s character Kevin, suffering from dissociative identity disorder. His character has 23 different alter-egoes. He kidnaps 3 teenagers, Anya being one of them. The events that unfold during the movie will keep you on the edge of your seat.

McAvoy was highly praised for his performance. But Anya stole the limelight with brilliant artistry. As much as this movie received praise, it met with criticism for showing people with dissociative identity disorder as violent.

Last Night In Soho

This movie was released in 2021 and is one of the best movies in the thriller genre. The movie is about a fashion student who moves to London, where she starts having dreams about Sandie, an aspiring singer played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

In her dreams, she enters the era of the 60s. Through the dreams, she discovers the painful and dark life of Sandie’s life. The set, costumes, and cinematography complement the story making the storyline more engaging.

The end of this movie is very well written and shot. This is hands down one of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best movies.

The Menu

Released in 2022, The Menu saw yet another stellar act from her. This movie also features the legendary actor, Ralph Fiennes. Anya played a character named Margot who, with her date comes to an island that initially seems like a getaway. But revelations that are further made will shock you, not to mention the intent of the head chef and the things he has planned for the guests.

The chemistry between Anya and Ralph Fiennes comes off as very natural on screen. This movie is not for the faint-hearted as its gruesomeness portrayed in some of the scenes will keep you up at night.

The Witch

The Witch, released in 2015 is a gem that has one of the best storylines. This film is set in the 17th century. The story follows a Puritan family banished from their settlement over religious conflicts, who decide to set up a farm in a remote forest area. This follows the chilling experiences that the family encounters.

This is another Anya Taylor-Joy’s horror movie that did justice to its script. Her embodiment of the character set in the 17th century should be appreciated more. This movie may make it hard for you to fall asleep at night.

Emma

Emma, released in 2020, is totally different than the thriller-horror genre Anya is known for. This movie is an adaptation of Jane Austin's novel named Emma.

The character Emma is a self-proclaimed matchmaker. She eventually ends up finding a match for herself. She is accompanied by the amazing Mia Goth. Both have shined while showcasing their performances.

The entire team behind this movie, including the costume, set design, and makeup have done an amazing job.

Marrowbone

Released in 2017, it is yet another Anya Taylor-Joy horror movie. This movie follows four siblings who decide to relocate to their ancestral home to escape their dark past. After their sick mother passes away, they begin to witness evil presence and experiences in the ancestral home. Anya being one of the supporting cast members has done an outstanding job.

This movie also features the talented Mia Goth and she has done an amazing job as usual. This movie is not to be missed out on if you want an adrenaline rush.

Amsterdam

This Star-Studded movie was released in 2022. The movie follows a group of three friends who witness a murder and they become suspects themselves. This movie also features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and many more.

Anya played the role of Libby Voze. Despite the underwhelming plot of the movie, Anya shines during her time on the screen.

It was rather refreshing to watch her portray a negative character and grab people’s attention flawlessly. If you are a fan of Anya, then this movie is to be watched to witness her performance. She truly did justice to her character.

The Queen’s Gambit

Released in 2020 is one of the most encapsulating series. The premise of the series follows a prodigy chess player Beth Harmon (Played by Anya Taylor-Joy) and how she hones her chess-playing ability in order to become the greatest player in the game. She struggles with addiction and relationship problems that start affecting her games.

This series stands out in Anya’s career as it gave her mainstream recognition. Her underrated talent was finally noticed thanks to this series.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two, released in 2024 has a talented star cast featuring Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and many more. One of the talented stars is Anya Taylor-Joy.

Part two of this was as good as the part one. The movie was such a hit that this movie will be potentially embedded in the list of the great cinema. The graphics and the cinematography are on point. This movie, especially watched on the big screens is an experience itself.

This movie introduced the character of Anya Taylor-Joy. Fans are eager to know what is in store for her character in the next part of the film. Anya with the entire cast will give you goosebumps while watching the movie.

Thoroughbreds

Released in 2017, Thoroughbred will not disappoint you. The movie features the dynamic duo of Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cook in the leading roles. This movie will entertain you to the core.

The plot explores Lily (Played by Anya Taylor-Joy) an upper-class student and Amanda (Played by Olivia Cook) a troubled girl, who plans to get rid of Lily’s abusive stepfather. This movie will take you on a roller coaster ride.

Its well-written plot will not bore you even for a second. The leading duo has delivered an outstanding performance together. This movie should be watched at least once by everyone.

