The announcement of Anya Taylor-Joy joining the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has led to more excitement and anticipation among series' fans. During the film's world premiere in London, rumors swirled online about Taylor-Joy's involvement alongside lead actors Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to make an appearance in Dune: Part Two

The buzz reached a fever pitch when fans noticed Dune: Part Two listed on Taylor-Joy’s filmography on Letterboxd, sparking speculation that she had indeed joined the cast. While the credit has since been removed, it only fueled further excitement among fans.

Variety confirmed the news, revealing that Taylor-Joy does indeed have a significant role in Dune: Part Two, though the specifics of her character remain under wraps. The Emmy-nominated and award-winning actor surprised attendees by gracing the red carpet at the film's London premiere, adding an extra dose of glamour to the star-studded event.

Taylor-Joy's addition to the already star power cast of Dune: Part Two further elevates the film's anticipation. Alongside Chalamet, Zendaya, and Taylor-Joy, the sequel boasts an ensemble featuring Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and more. Returning from the first installment are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

2024 is already shaping up to be a significant year for Taylor-Joy, with her starring role in Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set to hit theaters on May 24. In the film, Taylor-Joy takes on the role of Imperator Furiosa, previously portrayed by Charlize Theron, showcasing her versatility as an actor.

Cast and fans were taken to sand-adorned red carpet

At the London premiere of Dune: Part Two, the cast and lucky fans were transported to the desert world of Arrakis, with a red carpet adorned with dunes. Despite some mishaps with sand-covered carpets and threats of rain, the event successfully captured the essence of the film's setting.

Initial reactions to the film were overwhelmingly positive, with journalists praising its masterful storytelling and breathtaking visuals. The sequel's success comes on the heels of the first Dune movie, which garnered critical acclaim and commercial success.

As anticipation mounts, Dune: Part Two promises to deliver another epic journey into the rich and expansive universe created by Frank Herbert.

Dune 2 is set to hit theaters this summer on March 1.

