Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Offers Detailed Peek Into Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At CinemaCon 2024; See Here

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga drector George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth made the trek to Las Vegas’ CinemaCon to show an extended look at the new film. The result was a sonic and visual onslaught of fire, metal, chainmail, war paint, crushed bones and bloodsoaked revenge. In other words, it played fucking awesome in the room. The overwhelming footage will likely be a sensation in the IMAX format, given the audience response.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an upcoming post-apocalyptic action adventure film. It is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise, serving as both a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are providing a sneak peek into the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road which will be in theaters on 24th May. At CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 9, the movie’s stars unveiled details, footage and never-before-seen photos.

As part of a presentation from distributor Warner Bros., Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and writer-director George Miller greeted an enthusiastic crowd at Caesar’s Palace.

Miller introduced an extended sneak peek full of fiery glimpses of the Wasteland. It appears the story of Furiosa will be broken up into three distinct acts: Her Odyssey Begins, A Warrior Awakens and Ride Into Vengeance.

“In order to tell the story in Mad Max: Fury Road, we had to know everything that happened” beforehand, Miller said at CinemaCon. “That story was told over three days. [Furiosa] happens over about 16 to 18 years… We had to know where every vehicle, every prop, every character, every gesture, every utterance came from."

Looking at his two stars, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, he joked that out of character “they’re complete frauds to me” after spending months editing their work in the movie.

“This is the story of one woman’s relentless commitment to hope,” said Taylor-Joy, who praised Miller’s attention to detail. “I cannot wait to see this world realized on a really big screen. I fell in love with her the way that Charlize portrayed her and never imagined that I would have this opportunity. So thank you, George!”

Hemsworth said joining Miller’s cinematic universe was a dream come true. “Growing up watching Mad Max films, being Australian and having watched the films over and over with my dad in particular, talking about the motorbike sequences and so on — George Miller was this godlike figure in not just the film world, but in my household," he said.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actresses, and her versatility and fearlessness are no doubt part of why. Speaking to IndieWire in 2022, Taylor-Joy joked about her work in Furiosa.

"I've been on a different planet for the last seven months,” Taylor-Joy told IndieWire. “I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it.”

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” she further added. “Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, ‘Furiosa’ was definitely right up my street.”

Taylor-Joy has won several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for a BAFTA Film Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. After portraying small television roles, she found success through the lead role in the acclaimed horror film The Witch (2015).

Taylor-Joy starred in the horror film Split (2016), its sequel Glass (2019), and the black comedy Thoroughbreds (2017), and won the Trophée Chopard at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. She appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of the television crime drama Peaky Blinders (2019–2022), and played Emma Woodhouse in the period drama Emma (2020), which gained her a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2020, she received acclaim and international recognition for her performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit, winning a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as receiving a nomination for a Primetime Emmy. Taylor-Joy has since starred in the films Last Night in Soho (2021), The Northman (2022), The Menu (2022), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

