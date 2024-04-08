‘Couldn’t Be More Grateful’: Chris Hemsworth Visits Remote Australian Community Where He Lived As A Kid

The 40-year-old actor posted pictures on Instagram on Sunday, April 7, from a recent trip to Gulin Gulin, a remote Australian community in the Northern Territory where he used to live with his family. In numerous pictures, the Thor: Love and Thunder star stood out in a grey tank top and black shorts as he posed with locals who were dressed in red.

Hemsworth loves being with the community

Hemsworth included a vintage picture of himself with other kids in his carousel of images, most likely from when he was a small child. He also sent a picture of a banner made just for him, with a man in a cape, the words “Welcome home,” Superman “S” symbols, stars, flowers, and hearts. He was pictured in another photo meeting a young admirer signing their shirt.

“My family and I used to reside in a remote area in the Northern Territory when I was younger. I have some of my best and most innocent memories from then,” Hemsworth said in the post’s caption. “Now, 35 years later, I’ve been lucky enough to take a trip back there,” he said. “The people of Gulin Gulin, who welcomed us with such warmth and friendliness, have my sincerest gratitude with much love and appreciation.

The Marvel star posted on social media about the visit almost a week after he posted a video of one of his twin boys riding an outdoor blue minibike while Cypress Hill’s song “Insane in the Brain” played in the background. “The little bloke has gone mad,” Hemsworth joked while captioning the video, referencing his son’s impressive biking abilities. The Avengers: Infinity War star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are parents to their 13-year-old daughter India Rose and 10-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

ALSO READ: Is Chris Hemsworth Writing A Memoir After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease? Sources REVEAL

Hemsworth is committed to his health

Hemsworth’s health has also been a headline topic in the interim. He’s making sure to provide his supporters with fitness objectives. He disclosed to Men’s Health in an interview that he has drastically altered his lifestyle after discovering his elevated risk of Alzheimer’s, according to Fox News.

Hemsworth said, “I’m incorporating more solitude into my life now. I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments. Still, lately, I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for stillness and taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation.”

More time is now being set aside for “mindfulness work” by the Thor star.” I practice breath work and meditation frequently, mostly as part of my sauna and ice bath regimens,” he continued. “My favorite mindfulness practice, for me, is getting fully immersed in physical activities that force me out of my head and into my body—surfing in particular.”

Speaking with longevity specialist Dr. Peter Attia, the actor discovered that his odds of developing Alzheimer’s disease are eight to ten times higher than those of the normal person.” We have every blood test available,” Attia informs Hemsworth in the episode. Additionally, you have two copies of APOE4—a pair from your father and one from your mother. The gene most strongly correlated with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease is APOE4, yet little is known about it. “I believe that if we take every possible step, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else,” Attia said to the Australian actor at the time. Hemsworth has been putting his health first ever since.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda shares how he landed his role in Extraction; praises co-star Chris Hemsworth