Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga New Trailer; Anya Taylor-Joy’s Warrior Battles Against Chris Hemsworth

Warner Bros. released the new footage of the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Tuesday 19th March, which will hit theaters on May 24. The fifth film in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Oscar-winning hit Mad Max: Fury Road and stars Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa, played in the previous movie by Charlize Theron.

The new film centers on Furiosa, who is abducted in her younger years by Warlord Dementus and prepares herself to find her way back home to the Green Place of Many Mothers.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s battles against Chris Hemsworth in the new trailer

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an upcoming post-apocalyptic action adventure film co-produced and directed by George Miller, who co-wrote it with Nico Lathouris. It serves as both a spin-off and a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), as well as the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise.

The new trailer sees Anya Taylor-Joy play a younger version of Furiosa, who was portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The footage sheds further light on Furiosa’s tragic backstory and also offers new footage of Chris Hemsworth’s Warlord Dementus.

“As a child, my world was forever changed,” Taylor-Joy says in the trailer. “My mother was magnificent, and he took it all from me.” She goes on to say, “My childhood, my mother — I want them back.”

Later, Hemsworth can be heard exclaiming, “Where are you going, so full of hope? There is no hope!”

Miller, who originated the franchise with 1979’s Mad Max that starred Mel Gibson, directed Furiosa from a script he wrote with Nico Lathouris. Miller and Doug Mitchell serve as producers.

Mad Max: Fury Road revitalized the franchise in 2015 with a cast that included Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough and Zoë Kravitz. The film surpassed $375 million at the global box office and collected six Oscars.

Taylor-Joy’s recent credits include a brief appearance in Dune: Part Two and a voice role as Princess Peach in the 2023 hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Hemsworth starred in last year’s Extraction 2 for Netflix.

The movie is directed by George Miller, who made the original Mad Max trilogy — 1979’s Mad Max, 1981’s Mad Max 2, and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome — before then making 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller also co-wrote the script for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Nico Lathouris. He additionally produces the movie with Doug Mitchell.

“The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back,” Miller recently told Empire Magazine about the movie. “[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years. It’s a different animal. It’s got many different locations. It’s an odyssey. No question.”

Exploring the plot and cast of the movie

The official synopsis of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reads:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

It is confirmed that the prequel will dwell on Imperator Furiosa's past and showcase her struggles before she meets Max Rockatansky. Her journey to become a strong-willed and moral leader and her tough past that shaped her into a positive feminist action hero will be chronicled in Furiosa. The movie is also expected to answer questions about how she lost her arm and gained a prosthetic in its place.

A number of acclaimed actors have joined the cast of Furiosa, making the film even more exciting than it already was. Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in the upcoming film, Imperator Furiosa, alongside Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Taylor-Joy, known for her roles in The VVitch and The Queen's Gambit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Split, Last Night in Soho, The Menu, and The Northman. There's no doubt that Furiosa will be an iconic film for fans as Hemsworth will be seen stepping out of his usual MCU character.

Following are the cast and characters they play in the movie;

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus

Tom Burke

Alyla Browne as Young Imperator Furiosa

Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe / Rizzdale Pell

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

John Howard as The People Eater

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Quaden Bayles

Daniel Webber as War Boy

Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa

