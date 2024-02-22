Julia Fox and Marlon Wayans will star in the upcoming horror movie Goat from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. Julia Fox, known for Uncut Gems, will take the lead in the film, joining a talented cast that includes Tyriq Withers from Atlanta.

Julia Fox takes the lead role alongside Marlon Wayans in Goat movie

ALSO READ: Borderlands Trailer: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart And Jamie Lee Curtis Bring Famous Video Game To Big Screens

Julia Fox celebrated for her varied talents, takes on a leading role in Goat, marking her entry into the horror genre alongside Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers per Deadline. Her diverse skills, from DIY fashion to memoir writing, hint at her potential as a scream queen, building on her success in Uncut Gems.

In Goat, directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw, Fox joins a cast that includes Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. Additionally, she stars in Steven Soderbergh's Presence, showcasing her versatility across genres.

While details about Goat's plot remain scarce, the movie follows a young athlete who gets the chance to train with a retiring star from his team. Wayans will take on the lead role of the rising athlete.. Withers likely portrays the athlete, with Wayans as the mentor figure. Fox's role is yet to be revealed, adding to the anticipation.

Advertisement

Star cast and maker of the Goat movie

Directed by Justin Tipping, known for Kicks, Goat promises a compelling storyline, with Marlon Wayans as the retiring star and Tyriq Withers as the young athlete. Wayans, experienced in horror from Scary Movie to recent Netflix projects, brings depth to his role.

Jordan Peele leads the film's production team, joined by Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. GOAT marks the second directorial effort from Justin Tipping, known for his work on the indie film Kicks and various television shows like Dear White People and The Chi. The script, written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, will be produced by Jordan Peele, along with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson, with David Kern and Kate Oh as executive producers.

Apart from this basic plot outline, not much is known about the movie's storyline or other cast members besides Wayans. However, the film is said to fall within the psychological horror genre, hinting at potential twists and turns. With Wayans leading the cast, there might be elements of dark comedy woven into the narrative, reminiscent of Peele's own style in films like Nope.

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Megan Fox's Miscarriage and Mental Health Struggle In New Song