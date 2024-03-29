Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Review: Live-action monster epic promises thrills and gives an adrenaline rush

Name: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot:

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenging not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

What works for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a visual wonder that entices you from the first frame to the last frame. The scenes are magnanimous and the world-building is insane. The movie more than delivers on providing its audience a larger than life experience that can only be enjoyed on the biggest possible screen. The monster film is racy and pacy through its course of 2 hours and never really allows you to take a breather. The storyline is novel and it succeeds in not just engaging you but also making you feel like a part of the big adventure. The visual effects are seamless. The combination scenes of Godzilla and Kong work like magic, as they unite to combat their deadliest rival yet. The Godzilla-Kong film has a strong message stressing on the symbiotic relation of humans and other living creatures and at no point does it feel forced or deliberate.

Advertisement

What doesn't work for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's plot lacks nuances. Not that the film requires it but it would have been much nicer to have more of it in the narrative. The screentime of Godzilla and Kong is slightly imbalanced. The movie plays out more like a Kong film with Godzilla saving the day. Barring this, Godzilla x Kong is a fun-ride that you will thoroughly enjoy.

Watch the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Performances in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The visual effects department deserves brownie points for making Godzilla and Kong so realistic and relatable for viewers. It never feels like one is watching something that's computer-generated.

The little girl Kaylee Hottle is extremely endearing as Jia. Her equation with Kong forms the emotional core to the movie.

Rebecca Hall as Jia's mother Dr Ilene Andrews does a fine job.

Brian Tyree Henry provides the comic reliefs and keeps things light and breezy.

Dan Stevens as Trapper is good. Other actors in the movie do their job well.

Verdict of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Watching Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the big screen should be an absolute no-brainer. The movie on a number of occasions, coaxes you to hoot and scream for your favourite titan.

Waste no time and book your tickets for Godzilla x Kong now.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire is set to take a double-digit opening at Indian Box Office