Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire stormed into the Indian box office with a powerful debut, raking in an est. Rs. 17.50 crore approx on its opening day. The first-day numbers are more than double of Godzilla vs Kong, which was released three days ago in a COVID-impacted market. Overall, GxK recorded the eighth-best start ever for a Hollywood film in India just under Oppenheimer, which grossed Rs. 17.60 crore last year. If the actuals come higher than estimates, it could climb to seventh place as there is very little gap between the two films.

Actually, the gross numbers are higher than Oppenheimer, but the way 3D grosses are accounted for in India, puts it closer to Oppenheimer.

Godzilla x Kong performed best in South India as the other films from the franchise have historically. The best was Tamil Nadu, where it recorded first-day numbers higher than Doctor Strange 2, a film with nearly double the all-India gross. Telugu states also performed strongly, though Karnataka and Kerala could have been higher but the competition from other releases kept them a bit short, especially in the latter.

Since the first day benefitted from the holiday for Good Friday and collections are lopsided in South India, there could be a drop in collection today. The film should make gains tomorrow, probably reaching the first-day numbers. The first weekend should go over Rs. 50 crore mark, which won't be too far off from the final numbers of Godzilla vs Kong.

The top ten opening days for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Avatar: The Way of Water - Rs. 48.80 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 40.50 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 39.40 crores Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 34.50 crores Thor: Love and Thunder - Rs. 22.40 crores Oppenheimer - Rs. 17.60 crores Godzilla x Kong - Rs. 17.50 crore approx Furious 7 - Rs. 16.75 crores Captain Marvel - Rs. 15.60 crores

