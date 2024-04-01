Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Day 4 Box Office India: Monster film remains first choice; Netts Rs 5.25 crores

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a healthy Monday as it netted Rs 5-5.50 crores nett on day 4. The movie's drop from its fair value Friday is less than 50 percent and that's a very good sign, especially for a Hollywood film because these films are known to drop higher than the local films, over the weekdays. The hold on Monday coupled with the fact that the next week is open too, gives Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire a chance to breach the Rs 100 crore nett India number.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Held Strong On Day 4 In India At The Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now crossed Rs 40 crores nett in India, as the collections stand at around Rs 42.50 crores. The movie's numbers are now being propelled by the northern circuits. The southern circuits were the ones that boosted the biz initially, with Tamil Nadu leading the way.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Dominating Across The Globe

The film has a global weekend of around 194 million dollars which is impressive. The film outperformed in USA and Asian countries while the numbers could have been better in Canada and Europe. Regardless, it is certain that the movie will comfortably cross Godzilla vs Kong, a film that released in the middle of the pandemic. The target currently is to edge past Dune 2, another Warner Bros film.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.50 crores 2 Rs 11.75 crores 3 Rs 13 crores 4 Rs 5.25 crores Total Rs 42.50 crores nett in 4 days

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenges not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or through digital means.

