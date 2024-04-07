Box Office: Crew and Godzilla x Kong put up matching collections on 2nd Saturday; Nett Rs 5.25 crores each

Crew and Godzilla x Kong kept the cash registers ringing on second Saturday as both films netted around Rs 5.25 crores at the Indian box office. The growth percentage of Crew was lower since the buy one get one offer for the movie was only valid only for Friday and not after that. Both movies should see an almost similar Sunday at the box office too. The big news is that Crew has crossed Rs 50 crores nett while Godzilla x Kong has crossed Rs 60 crores nett.

Crew And Godzilla x Kong Register Identical Collections On 2nd Saturday In India

Crew and Godzilla x Kong have time just till Tuesday, after which they will be losing most of their performing screens to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Yes, since they have got a sort of acceptance, they will keep getting audiences even after Eid, but not to the extent that they would like. At present, while Crew targets Rs 75-80 crores, Godzilla x Kong targets Rs 90-95 crores. Internationally, Crew is now the second highest grosser of 2024 among Bollywood films as it has crossed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Shaitaan. Godzilla x Kong is a force to reckon and aims at a global cume of 600-700 million dollars.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 4.25 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 3.30 crores 7 Rs 2.90 crores 8 Rs 3.75 crores 9 Rs 5.25 crores Total Rs 53.85 crores nett in 9 days

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.50 crores 2 Rs 11.65 crores 3 Rs 13 crores 4 Rs 6 crores 5 Rs 4.75 crores 6 Rs 4 crores 7 Rs 3.60 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 5.25 crores Total Rs 63.75 crores nett in 9 days

Apart from Godzilla x Kong and Crew, Madgaon Express in its third Saturday is doing some serious business. The movie grew by over 100 percent on third Saturday and netted over Rs 1 crore. Swatantra Veer Savarkar, driven by Maharashtra, may cross Rs 20 crores nett in India.

Overall, the Indian Box Office is in good shape and all eyes are on the Eid releases

