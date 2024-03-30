Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Day 2 Box Office India: Monster film remains steady; Netts good Rs 11.75 crores

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire held well at the box office in India after an exceptional first day of Rs 12.75 crores on Good Friday. The monster film added Rs 11.75 crores to its tally on the second day, dropping slightly down south but remaining constant in the north. The film should see slight growth from Saturday on Sunday, to take the tally to Rs 36-37 crores for the first weekend.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Has Netted Rs 24.50 Crores At The Indian Box Office After 2 Days

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's collections are impressive and the word of mouth is good too. If the film holds well in the subsequent days, it can leg its way to Rs 100 crores nett, although that's a tall order. A Rs 100 crore gross cume on the other hand is a surety. It must be noted that these numbers are coming in the Ramzan period with multiple local biggies competing for screens like Crew, Tillu Square and Aadujeevitham.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Aims For A 200 Million Dollar Global Weekend

Goodzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a force to reckon at the worldwide box office. By the end of the weekend, the biggie will have scalped the 200 million dollar global figure. The trend indicates a 600 million dollar plus lifetime which is exceptional. Whether it outgrosses Dune 2 to become the highest grosser of the year 2024 (so far) is to be seen but it is surely going to go down to the wire. The box office health is as good as it ever has been with audiences turning up in hoards to watch different movies in theatres.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.75 crores 2 Rs 11.75 crores Total Rs 24.50 crores nett in 2 days

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenges not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

