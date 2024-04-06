Godzilla x Kong The New Empire 2nd Friday Box Office: Monster film holds fine; Approaches 60 crore India nett

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire saw a conventional drop of around 5-10 percent on its second Friday in India as it netted around Rs 3.35 crores nett. For the first time in its run, the collections of Crew have come higher, but it must be credited to the fact that the movie had an active buy one get one offer. After 8 days. the monster film stands at an India nett collection of around Rs 58.85 crores nett.

Godzilla x Kong Adds Rs 3.35 Crores Nett On Day 8; Will Cross Rs 60 Crores In India Tomorrow

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be crossing Rs 60 crores nett on Saturday and should positively cross Rs 70 crores nett by the end of Sunday. The release of 2 Eid releases on Wednesday will make it extremely difficult for GxK to break into the Rs 100 crore nett India club. Regardless, the business that the movie has been able to do so far is more than just respectable. The Hindi circuits have been decent but the Southern circuits have been very strong, especially Tamil Nadu.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Targets 200 Million Dollars In North America Alone

Godzilla x Kong is seeing strong legs in North America, where it should cross 200 million dollars and become the year's second highest grosser so far, only behind Dune 2. In several markets like India and China, it has crossed Dune 2 quite comfortably, and thus it crossing the movie on a worldwide basis is possible, although very difficult. Whether it crosses or not is waited to be seen.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.50 crores 2 Rs 11.65 crores 3 Rs 13 crores 4 Rs 6 crores 5 Rs 4.75 crores 6 Rs 4 crores 7 Rs 3.60 crores 8 Rs 3.35 crores Total Rs 58.85 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenges not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or through digital means.

