Crew and Godzilla x Kong put up healthy numbers in second weekend; Exhibitors rejoice

The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has shown a good trend in its second weekend as the 10-day total of this comic caper stands at Rs 58.75 crore. After a week one of Rs 44 crore, Crew scored Rs 3.75 crore on second Friday, and jumped to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, followed by another spike to Rs 5.75 crore on second Sunday. The film is a success story (Semi Hit) and the second weekend trend gives it a hope to secure a clean hit tag too.

The trajectory of the film in the third weekend post the arrival of two Eid releases – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan – will decide the verdict of Crew in the long run. The film is on a strong position at the moment and has a shot of hitting the Rs 75 crore mark by the end of its run, which is a good number for a female led film. The costs are higher and hence, a slight more pull in the third weekend towards the Rs 80 – 85 crore mark will help it fetch the clean hit verdict.

Crew Box Office Collections:

Week One: Rs 44.00 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 3.75 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 5.75 crore

Total: Rs 58.75 crore

The Hollywood release, Godzille x Kong is also continuing with its solid run at the box office in India. After collecting Rs 55 crore in its opening week, the film clocked Rs 3.00 crore on second Friday followed by 5.25 crore and 6.50 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The 10-day total of Godzilla x Kong stands at Rs 69.75 crore and the film is on track to hit a century at the Indian Box Office, though a lot depends on the holds in third weekend.

Advertisement

Godzilla x Kong is a clean hit and has surprised everyone with its trajectory at the Indian Box Office, but the monster films tend to do well in the mass pockets too.

Godzilla x Kong Box Office Collections

Week One: Rs 55.00 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 3.00 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 6.50 crore

Total: Rs 69.75 crore

Both Crew and Godzilla x Kong alongside Shaitaan have given in good revenue to the exhibitors in the month of March. Mumbai cinema halls benefitted by Madgaon Express and Laapataa Ladies too at a macro level. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BMCM's Akshay Kumar shares update on Hera Pheri 4; says THIS about Welcome 3 and Housefull 5