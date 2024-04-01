Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Weekend Box Office: Monster epic tops India charts; Netts strong Rs 38 crores

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire emerged as the most preferred film for Indian moviegoers this weekend as the monster film netted an impressive Rs 38 crores approximately. The film opened very well, making most use of the Good Friday holiday. It saw a slight dip in collections on Saturday, the drop majorly coming from the southern circuits where the opening was excellent. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire consolidated on Sunday and secured its biggest day of the run.

Godzilla x Kong Has Become The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of 2024 In India, In Just The First Weekend

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire dethroned Kung Fu Panda 4 to become the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2024, in the first weekend itself. The strong weekend coupled with great reviews should ensure that GxK keeps raking in numbers even in the weekdays. Optimistically, the film can leg out and nett Rs 100 crores but that is a tall ask. Just last year, films like Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 breached that number with a similar opening but they had an extended weekend as well which this movie doesn't. Yes, Oppenheimer had a conventional weekend but it opened bigger as well.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Sets Its Target To Become The Number 1 Film Of 2024 So Far

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, unlike the movies mentioned above, has stiff local competition. Crew, Tillu Square and Aadujeevitham are all registering very good collections and it is no rocket science that they are eating up into the business of the Godzilla-Kong film, even if it is just slightly. Globally, GxK had a smash of slightly under 200 million dollars, which is extraordinary. The movie will eye to dethrone Dune 2 to become the highest grossing film of the year (so far) worldwide.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.75 crores 2 Rs 11.75 crores 3 Rs 13.25 crores Total Rs 37.75 crores nett in 3 days

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenges not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or through digital means.

