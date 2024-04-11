Godzilla x Kong box office collection: Monster flick tops 100 Crore in India in 2 Weeks

Godzilla x Kong continues its robust performance at the Indian box office, maintaining a strong grip in its second week. Today the film has survived the onslaught of Eid releases very well, with collections showing a jump from yesterday despite reduced showcasing. The film will be crossing the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in India today and is now well positioned to cross the same in terms of Nett collections as well. GxK is the twenty-first Hollywood film to gross over Rs. 100 crore in India.

The Monsterverse film has grossed Rs. 29.50 crore in the first six days of its second week for a total of nearly Rs. 97 crore. It is projected to gross Rs. 3.75 crore or more today, concluding the week with over Rs. 33 crore, representing a drop of just about 50 per cent from its first-week earnings. With Eid releases failing to make a significant impact, the film is poised to regain its lost showcasing in the upcoming days. Furthermore, with a dearth of notable releases in the foreseeable future, its late legs can be very strong.

Godzilla x Kong is particularly excelling in Tamil Nadu, where it is set to gross Rs. 25 crore in just two weeks, experiencing a drop of less than 50 per cent in its second week. Over the past few days, the state has contributed nearly 30 per cent of the film's total collections nationwide. By the end of its theatrical run, the film is projected to gross around Rs. 35 crore in the state, placing it among the top three highest-grossing Hollywood films in Tamil Nadu, following Avatar 2 and Avengers: Endgame.

The box office collections of Godzilla x Kong at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 67.20 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 7.25 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 8.60 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 3 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 4.10 crore

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 2.90 crore

Total - Rs. 96.80 crore



