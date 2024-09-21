'Going To Be Huge': Source Reveals Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Have Kicked Off Second Wedding Celebrations

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are all set to tie the knot for the second time. The duo’s lavish nuptials are set to take place in Florence, Italy, over the weekend, The Sun reports. The Stranger Things star and the son of legendary British musician Jon Bon Jovi secretly got hitched in the U.S. earlier this year.

Before flying to Italy, Brown and Bongiovi, according to a source for The Sun, kicked off the festivities in the UK in style, where they enjoyed dinner with their families and sipped eccentric drinks, namely lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris. Per the outlet’s tipster, the couple has planned a grand ceremony and reception in the European country and have even lined up a famous British singer, who “was one of the biggest names in music this year,” for the afterparty.

“Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony. The second wedding is going to be huge,” the insider told the aforementioned outlet. All of the couple’s celebrity friends, including Millie’s Stranger Things co-stars and her British best friend Mark Wright, are reportedly flying to the Italian city.

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, got engaged in 2023 after dating for two years. The actress revealed that her now-husband and then-boyfriend proposed to her underwater, giving her a shell that contained a ring, during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement

Following their May nuptial, which was reportedly officiated by Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed the news of his son’s wedding, saying of the couple: “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic.” The singer said of their first wedding that it was very intimate but meaningful, as the “bride looked gorgeous and Jake was as happy as he could be.”

Shortly after their marriage, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted driving in a Ford convertible with the top down. The two next vacationed in Florida and explored Universal Studios, Orlando, dressed in casual outfits.

On the work front, Brown in 2024 starred in and executive produced Netflix’s Damsel, directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. She will next appear in the Russo brothers’ The Electric State, an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s novel of the same name.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Embraces 'Bongiovi' Surname In New BTS Post From Stranger Things Season 5