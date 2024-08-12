Millie Bobby Brown Embraces 'Bongiovi' Surname In New BTS Post From Stranger Things Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things, recently shared a glimpse into her life on and off the set of the show's fifth and final season. In a post on Sunday, August 11, the 20-year-old actress revealed her new full name, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, after marrying Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

The post, shared with Brown's 63 million Instagram followers, included a carousel of images from the fifth season of Stranger Things. Among the photos was a blackboard with the name Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, indicating the actress's new identity after marrying Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

The post also included a headshot of Brown in character as Eleven, complete with goggles and a fake nosebleed, which are trademarks of her role in the show. Another image in the carousel shows a dog sitting on set, adding a personal and lighthearted element to the behind-the-scenes look.

Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and eventually made their relationship official. The couple married in May 2024, solidifying their relationship. Jake, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, has been an encouraging presence in Brown's life and career.

Their relationship has been closely watched by fans and the media, with many celebrating their union earlier this year. Brown's Instagram post referring to herself as Bongiovi was one of the first public acknowledgments of her new surname.

The fifth season of Stranger Things is highly anticipated because it marks the end of the popular sci-fi series. In July, Netflix released a first look at the upcoming season, which has fans buzzing with anticipation. Ross Duffer, the series creator, shared some insights, saying, “We’re about halfway through filming now and it’s exciting.

There’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5.” In February 2022, the Duffer Brothers announced that the fourth season would be the series' penultimate chapter, with the story originally planned to last four to five seasons. However, as the story progressed, it became clear that a fifth season was required to bring the epic tale to a satisfying conclusion.

