‘Gold Standard Of Metal Bands’: Tom Morello Wishes To Have Iron Maiden In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tom Morello is enraged as Iron Maiden has still not become a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The highly acclaimed guitarist recently shared his feelings about Iron Maiden while talking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast.

The musician from another metal act, Rage Against the Machine, stated, "I will chew my leg off like a coyote in a trap if I can’t get Iron Maiden in."

He then went on to express how big of a fan he happens to be of the Dance of the Death band, saying although there are a lot of other “deserving acts” in the same genre, Iron Maiden for him is the “last most egregious” band to have inducted into the prestigious halls.

“Iron Maiden is like the gold standard of metal bands, and they’re not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Bulls on Parade band’s member stated.

Morello also added that he knows Bruce Dickinson, the current vocalist of Iron Maiden, does not really care, but he as a fan cares about the band's induction a lot.

The guitarist of the act that has given us mind-blowing songs such as Wake Up and How I Could Just Kill a Man then went on to state that he would do anything in his power to get Iron Maiden into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For those who do not know, the Hallowed Be Thy Name act has been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since the year 2005. Shockingly, they were even considered twice; however, as they were not voted in by the institution's voters, they lost both times.

Moreover, just as Morello stated, Dickinson actually doesn't care about getting inducted into the Hall of Fame; in fact, he is happy not being a part of it.

Back in 2018 with The Jerusalem Post, the Trooper act’s vocalist stated that even if the band had been inducted, he would refuse, stating, “They won’t bl**dy be having my corpse in there."

Per Bruce Dickinson, rock and roll music is not supposed to be locked in a “mausoleum in Cleveland.” Calling it a “living, breathing thing,” Dickinson stated that the genre would be dead if held in a museum.

Bruce Dickinson is the second frontman of the act, taking over the duties of another legend, Paul Di'Anno, who recently passed away on October 21.

