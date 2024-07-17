'I Feel Sorry For Her': Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy Osbourne Is Tired Of Britney Spears' Dance Videos

Ozzy Osbourne has had enough with Britney Spears' Instagram videos. The Crazy Train singer shared his thoughts on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Are the Osbournes Leaving Hollywood?

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Jul 17, 2024  |  03:39 PM IST |  4.5K
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images and Instagram)
Key Highlight
  • Ozzy Osbourne expresses he's 'fed up' with Britney Spears' daily Instagram videos
  • His comments were made during the latest episode of 'The Osbournes' podcast

Ozzy Osbourne has reached his limit with Britney Spears' Instagram videos. During a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, titled Are the Osbournes Leaving Hollywood? he discussed his thoughts with his wife, Sharon, and their children, Jack and Kelly, as per Page Six.

He admitted to being "fed up" with seeing the "poor old" singer's posts, "Every f—king day." His concern was obvious as he expressed his frustration with the situation.

Sharon and Kelly's sympathy for Britney Spears

Sharon Osbourne explained that her husband was particularly upset about Spears' dancing content. She went on to say, "I feel sorry for her." Kelly expressed her mother's feelings, stating that it was quite sad. Sharon continued to express her sympathy, referring to Spears as a "poor little thing," while Jack concurred with his father, stating that it was "very sad indeed." Sharon said, "It's heartbreaking."


Britney Spears' recent posts and previous controversial videos

The Osbournes' comments come just after Spears posted a throwback video of herself dancing to Madonna's I'm Addicted. She shared the video on Saturday, shortly after declaring that she was "single as f—k" following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

Spears has posted numerous dancing and risqué videos over the years, raising concerns among her fans and children about her well-being, particularly following her public conservatorship battle and divorce from Sam Asghari.

Spears shocked fans last September when she posted a video of herself dancing with butcher knives. Even though she claimed the knives were fake, they caused a stir. She said, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!”

More recently, she posted a video of herself in lingerie and heels dancing to Peggy Lee's 1958 hit Fever shortly after it was revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, had a leg amputated last December.

Know more about Britney Spears:

What are some of Britney Spears' most famous songs?
Some of her most famous songs include …Baby One More Time, Toxic, Oops!... I Did It Again, and Womanizer.
Does Britney have children?
Yes, Britney has two sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
