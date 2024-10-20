Jack Black Inducts Ozzy Osbourne Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: 'Get Your Minds Blown By...'

Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland. The event marked his second induction into the Hall of Fame, having previously been honored as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

To make the event even more memorable, actor and musician Jack Black gave an energetic and entertaining speech to welcome Osbourne into the Hall.

Osbourne, known for his powerful contributions to heavy metal, has sold over 100 million albums and has had a long-lasting impact on the music industry. Fans celebrated his well-deserved honor while watching the live event on Disney+.

Jack Black, known for his acting roles in Tropic Thunder, Kung Fu Panda, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, entered the stage to induct Osbourne.

Black, who also co-founded the band Tenacious D, is a longtime fan of Osbourne's work. His speech was passionate and humorous, listing Osbourne's various nicknames and praising his music.

“Sure, you could go stream Post Malone and Taylor Swift and get all the warm hugs you need for your broken hearts. OR you could stay up all night and get your minds blown by Ozzy’s entire catalog for the first time. Holy st! You kids are so f*in’ lucky,” Black said. His voice was very energetic, and his excitement was evident in his passionate delivery.

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne were moved to tears as they watched him get inducted into the Hall of Fame for the second time. Many others took to social media to share their joy. “I cried the 1st time I ever saw @OzzyOsbourne live, and I cried tonight watching him get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist FINALLY. Long Live the Prince of Darkness,” a fan wrote.

During the ceremony, Ozzy expressed his gratitude, realizing the influence of his late guitarist Randy Rhoads and paying special tribute to his wife Sharon.

While appreciating his career achievements, Osbourne remained humble, saying, “Music has been the best thing I’ve ever decided to do. I’m very honored.”

The ceremony featured many musical performances that paid tribute to Osbourne's career. Tool's Maynard James Keenan opened with a cover of Crazy Train, which featured Wolfgang Van Halen on lead guitar, Chad Smith on drums, Robert Trujillo on bass, Andrew Watt on rhythm guitar, and Adam Wakeman on keyboards. Following the electrifying performance, Jelly Roll and Zakk Wylde took the stage to play Mama, I'm Coming Home.

Billy Idol next played No More Tears, while Wylde shredded his guitar in the audience. The enthusiasm of the acts energized the audience following a series of lengthy speeches earlier in the evening.

