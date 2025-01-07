Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone Wows With Her New Shaved Pixie Cut Look; See Here

Emma Stone has always rocked her shoulder-length hair, but the actress stunned at the Golden Globes red carpet with her brand new Pixie cut — a look we had never seen the actress in. Fans speculated that Stone chopped her hair for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' movie Bugonia.

The La La Land actress donned a bold red gown for the annual awards ceremony, but her cropped hair stole the limelight. In October last year, she was seen in New York filming Bugonia, and Stone was captured wearing a tight round hat to hide her look.

This film marks the fourth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness, in the order of their releases. The 2023 comedy-drama Poor Things was one of the biggest winners of that year’s Academy Award.

At the New York Film Festival event, the actress arrived rocking red hair. In a video posted by X (formally Twitter), she was seen adjusting the wig at its crown, as pointed out by InStyle magazine.

At the event, Stone wore a casual black and white dress and a wig slightly darker copper shade than her usual red. She completed the look with a long chain neckpiece and dark lipstick.

Speaking to People magazine earlier, her Kinds of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn revealed that the Cruella actress was down with chopping off her long locks and trusted him to do the honors.

"She is also trustworthy. I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!" Alwyn said. "She's very funny," said Mamoudou Athie, her other co-star in the film. "I mean, I guess you could see her movies and assume that, maybe," he added.

The Oscar-winning actress has maintained a low profile since she started working on Bugonia, and this year's Globes marked her first major red-carpet event since she started working on the movie.

Although she was only an attendee this year, the actress was a reigning winner at last year's Golden Globes for her role in Poor Things. She also won the award in 2017 for her role in the musical drama La La Land opposite Ryan Gosling and has been nominated six other times in her career.

Bugonia is slated to release on November 7.