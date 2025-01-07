Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser Hilariously Asked Ariana Grande To Hold Her Finger For Emotional Support; Check Singer's Reaction

Nikki Glaser did not hold back while roasting A-list celebrities during her Golden Globes monologue. She addressed everything from the Ozempic craze to the infamous Sean Diddy Combs’ freak-offs and, of course, the US elections. One of the brief and hilarious punchlines was at Ariana Grande over the viral moment between her and Cynthia Erivo from the Wicked press tour.

“I’m scared, Ariana, hold my finger,” Glaser said, referring to the viral moment when the pop star held her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo’s finger to provide her “emotional support” during an interview.

After Glaser’s wisecrack, the camera panned her Grande, doing the finger-holding gesture, then held Erivo’s finger, who was seated beside her. The latter was visibly moved while answering a question about how the queer community felt connected to the “holding space” lyric from the musical Defying Gravity.

The comedian also made a quip about the lyric, saying, “Well, tonight we celebrate the of film and hold space for television.” Glaser then announced some of the movies and TV shows nominated at the award ceremony with a witty and hilarious twist.

“Wicked, Queer, Nightbitch, these not just words that Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms; these are movies nominated tonight,” she announced. “The Bear, The Penguin, and Baby Reindeer are not just things found in RFK’s freezer; these are TV shows nominated tonight,” she added.

Advertisement

Some of the celebs that couldn’t escape Glaser’s punchlines were Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Martin Short, Nicole Kidman, and Benny Blanco, among others.

She also took a dig at some of the biggest and most controversial releases of the year, like Kidman’s Babygirl, Wicked, and Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux. She joked how she didn’t know about the Wicked Broadway musical until the movie because she had friends in high school.

“Everybody loved Wicked,” she said, adding that her boyfriend and his boyfriend also loved the movie, sticking to the queer undertones of the film.

“Joker 2, some people complained that the movie was ruined by the images on the screen and the sounds that accompanied them,” she said, grilling the shocking flop film of the year. She jokingly apologized to Joker creators and then realized they didn’t have a table at the ceremony.