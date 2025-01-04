Golden Globes 2025: Time, Streaming Details, Exclusive Menu, And Everything You Need to Know

The Golden Globes 2025 is gearing up to kick off this year's award season with exciting celebrations, focusing on the standout TV and film successes of 2024. At the top of the list of nominations is the Selena Gomez-starrer Emilia Pérez, with 10 nods, followed by The Bear, which continues the domination it started last season in the series and television categories.

Significant to this edition of the gala are reforms instigated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the scandal regarding a perceived lack of diversity among its voting members. These reforms include membership expansion to represent more diverse voices, marking a significant turning point for the organization.

Here's everything you need to know about Golden Globes 2025:

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Los Angeles commencing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on CBS while being streamed on Paramount+ for American audiences.

This year's host is HBO comedy special, Someday You’ll Die star Nikki Glaser who is poised to bring her sharp wit to the stage, succeeding Jo Koy, whose performance the previous didn't year receive much appreciation.

Stars such as Andrew Garfield, Elton John, Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Farrell, Aubrey Plaza, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Kaley Cuoco, Anya-Taylor Joy, Kate Hudson, Anthony Mackie, and more Hollywood A-listers will appear on stage as award presenters.

The high-profile party will reportedly have celebrities feasting on Nobu Restaurants' delicacies, including gold-topped sushi priced at 77 USD, yellowtail jalapeños, seaweed tacos, black cod, and more.

Among the nominees, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez has 10 nominations, followed by Jon M. Chu's Wicked, Edward Berger's Conclave, and Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington becomes the most-nominated black actor with a record 11th nomination while first-time nominees include Dakota Fanning, Pamela Anderson, and more. Viola Davis will take home the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her remarkable career and the Carol Burnett Award recipient will be Ted Danson.

Watch the Golden Globes 2025 on January 5, 2025, on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

