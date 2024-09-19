‘It Will Be a Gay Explosion’: Agatha All Along Stars Explain Shows’ Unprecedented Queer Elements

Marvel Studios and Disney+ bring a brand new series, Agatha All Along, created as a continuation of WandaVision, which is rife with the depiction of queer characters and themes in the universe. The cast members, including Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and Kathryn Hahn, gushed about the smooth representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the series. Ali Ahn, who plays Alice Wu-Gulliver, even deemed it the 'gayest show' on Marvel and everybody agreed.

While being careful about not spoiling anything, Aubrey Plaza, who plays Rio Vidal, told Variety, “It will be a gay explosion by the end of it.” Kathryn Hahn, who stars in the show as the lead, praised the plotline as far as the queer representation is concerned. She doted on its impressive inclusivity while retaining the originality of the show. She told the outlet, "It's so normalized."

Sasheer Zamata (Jennifer Kale), also agreed that it is indeed infused with great queer elements. Speaking with Variety, she said that the show has a great representation of various types of people, who can all channel their power within to thrive. As is known from rectified history, witches have always been inherently 'queer', who valued liberty of self-expression, while being set aside as outcasts for many reasons, Zamata also noted.

Zamata came out publicly as bisexual in an interview focused on queer representation. She paid her respect to lesbian comedian Wanda Sykes whom she has admired for long. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza revealed in a 2016 interview with Advocate that she's romantically interested in men and women.

Advertisement

Heartstopper's Joe Locke, who plays the role of Teen in the Marvel series, exclaimed that yes, his character is queer but that is not really the correct way to think about the character overall. There are more layers to it. He stated that though Teen is a queer character, that aspect is not the driving force. He commended the show for having ample positive queer characters.

The beguiling new dark comedy series arrives just in time for the season of the witch, set after the events of WandaVision. In it, the villainous Agatha Harkness recruits intriguing allies to aid her quest to regain her powers. The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are available for streaming on Disney+ from September 18 onwards.

ALSO READ: Agatha All Along: Every Marvel Character That Could Appear In The Series