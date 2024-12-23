Denzel Washington Celebrates Baptism, Receives Minister’s License In Live-Streamed NYC Church Ceremony

Denzel Washington has now added ministry to his career. On Saturday, the Gladiator II star was baptized and received a minister's license during a ceremony at Harlem's Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ.

The First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York live-streamed Washington's service on Facebook. Attending the ceremony were his wife, Pauletta Washington, and other close family members, according to TMZ. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor, who is nearing his 70th birthday, expressed gratitude for reaching this spiritual milestone.

Washington said, "In one week, I turn 70. It took a while, but I’m here." He wore a white robe and a burgundy stole with crosses as spiritual leaders immersed him in baptismal water.

Known for being vocal about his religious beliefs, Washington has previously shared his experiences with being open about faith in Hollywood. While such topics are rarely addressed in the entertainment industry, he has remained steadfast in sharing his journey.

In an essay for Esquire, he wrote: "It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe. There’s no such thing as Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That, to me, means a street called Hollywood Boulevard."

The Remember the Titans actor continued, "It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do a poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to."

Washington now joins several other high-profile personalities, including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Mario Lopez, who have reaffirmed their faith through late-blooming baptisms.

In addition to this spiritual milestone, Denzel Washington is set to appear on the big screen in the highly anticipated Spike Lee movie for Apple Original Films/A24, Highest 2 Lowest, which also features Ice Spice and A$AP Rocky.

