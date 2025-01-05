Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch The Prestigious Award Show? Find Out

The new year will kick off with a huge awards ceremony in the world of entertainment and that is none other than Golden Globes. The start of the year could not have been more exciting as fans will get to see who will take home the trophies this year at the event.

But you may be wondering how you can watch the show. Don't worry, we’ve got you! For the unversed, the ceremony will air live on January 5, Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS in the United States.

But in case you do not have access to the aforementioned platform, there are other ways you watch the prestigious event. One can take the help of other streaming services that carry CBS with their free trials and limited-period discounts.

Online streaming platforms, including DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Paramount+ With Showtime, offer free trials for certain periods respectively. People can watch the show through that or can opt to pay for the subscription plan each streamer offers accordingly, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This year will be a big one for the Golden Globes as many projects that the audience has shown their love for are nominated in different categories. The event, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Nikki Glaser.

When it comes to the red carpet live stream, the coverage by E! Will reportedly start at 3 p.m.PT /6 p.m. ET and it can also be streamed on platforms that carry E! like, DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Apart from that, Variety and EntertainmentTonight will join hands on the official digital red carpet pre-show this year as well, which will start ahead of the primary ceremony at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. This can be also watched on Paramount+, per The Hollywood Reporter.

