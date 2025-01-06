Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya Sparks Engagement Rumors With Tom Holland as She Adorns Massive Ring; Deets

Zendaya was seen wearing a stunning piece of jewelry during the recently held Golden Globe Awards. Noticing the ring on her left-hand finger during the ceremony's red carpet, fans couldn't contain their excitement, speculating that she might be engaged to Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Wearing a dramatic custom burnt orange satin dress designed by Louis Vuitton, the Euphoria actress turned heads throughout the event. Additionally, the actress—who is also a fabulous singer—completed her look with matching pointed-toe pumps.

According to PEOPLE, Zendaya showcased an all-around captivating look at the Golden Globe Awards , styled by her long-time collaborator and image architect, Law Roach.

Talking about the accessories worn by the Dune: Part Two actress, Zendaya dazzled in a glitzy choker necklace and stunning Bulgari jewelry. The attendees and photographers at the event were charmed by her look, which featured a High Jewelry necklace in platinum adorned with an oval Paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, along with elegant diamond stud earrings.

However, the one piece that truly intrigued everyone was a ring Zendaya wore on her left hand. During the January 6, 2025, event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the Greatest Showman actress sported one non-Bulgari piece that sent her die-hard fans into a frenzy, taking to the internet to express their excitement.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) exclaimed, “ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ENGAGED TRUE LOVE STILL EXISTS EVERYONE.”

Meanwhile, others speculated with excitement, “ARE ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ENGAGED!?!? SHE IS SHOWING OFF A RING!!!”

Eagle-eyed fans of the Shake It Up star went on to observe, “Only one of these rings matches the necklace….”

For those unfamiliar, Zendaya was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy for her role as Tashi Donaldson in Luca Guadagnino’s film, Challengers.

