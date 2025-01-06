Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez Sets Record Straight About People Questioning Her Saying ‘I’m Solid’

Selena Gomez recently expressed satisfaction talking about her life. The actress, who even happens to be a great singer, having a calming voice, opened up at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

Making an appearance on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet of the award function, the actress from Spring Breakers stated, "People tend to question every part of my life, but that's okay.”

Selena Gomez also mentioned that she happens to be happy in her life, adding that she feels great.

“I think as long as I know where I am and who I'm around, I'm solid,” the Another Cinderella Story actress mentioned. Gomez's comments came after she announced her engagement with music producer Benny Blanco less than a month ago.

The two stunned their fans on social media back on December 11, 2024, as Gomez shared an image of her engagement ring along with a picture of her and Blanco. In the photo, both Selena Gomez and Blanco were seen enjoying their happy time together as they hugged and laughed together.

While the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place actress captioned the Instagram upload, "Forever begins now..," Blanco jumped in the comments, stating, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

For those who do not know, Selena Gomez was a double nominee at the January 6, 2025, award function, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The highly talented actress was nominated in the Best Female Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy category for her portrayal in the comedy thriller series, Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, the actress was even nominated in the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film category for her recent outing, Emilia Pérez, the movie that also stars Zoe Saldana.

