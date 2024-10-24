‘Got To Put Big Weird Horns’: Uma Thurman Reflects On Her Iconic Batman & Robin Role; DETAILS Inside

Uma Thurman memorably played Poison Ivy in the 1997 action sci-fi Batman & Robin. During her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress recalled her iconic role and explained the film’s campy tone. When the host mentioned that her kids loved the OG superhero film, Thurman replied, "It's the one that was actually made for children." Ironically, the film before its release in 1997 was rated PG-13.

The Oscar-nominated actress further shared details about her skin-tight Poison Ivy costume. "That costume was really difficult actually because it was all rubber," she recalled. Comparing it to the worst pair of airplane tension hoses, Thurman described the dress as the “meanest sort of Spanx imaginable."

Nevertheless, she still had a great time filming the movie, “It was fun and creative. I got to put big weird horns on my head," she added. Batman & Robin, directed by Joel Schumacher, followed the titular DC heroes as they "try to keep their relationship together while stopping Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing Gotham City," as per the synopsis.

Although the movie became symbolic in pop culture for over-the-top looks and was often used as Halloween outfit inspiration, it ended up being severely critiqued. The film starring Thurman, George Clooney as Batman, Chris O'Donnell as Robin, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze was meant to be a lighter take on Tim Burton’s directed films, but it was not welcomed by viewers.

Viewers at the time slammed the costumes with “bat nipples” modeled anatomically to resemble the Greco-Roman statues. Despite Schumacher’s defense that the hero outfits were meant to add a classical element, viewers found them unnecessary and distracting. Ironically, this misguided approach became symbolic in the larger perspective.

During the interview, the Pulp Fiction actress also recalled her recent reunion with Batman & Robin co-star Schwarzenegger. They ran into each other by accident, but their interaction ended up being a “total joy.” The latter posted a picture of the duo on X and wrote, “Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman,” referring to their characters.

Later, Thurman posted the same picture on her Instagram in which they both smiled and looked right at the camera. “Freeze and Ivy back together again - super tight and super cool in a warming world!” she captioned it.