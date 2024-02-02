Grammy Awards 2024 Predictions: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish Expected To Triumph

Who would not love the Golden gramophone sitting at their desks, like a label of excellence? It is every top musician’s dream to make it to the Grammys! It’s like a dream come true for all those who take those little beauties home. As the 66th Grammy Awards is around the corner (February 4), we are here with all the predictions and latest updates you might have missed. So will Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish triumph? Details inside.

What does the 66th Grammys mean to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus?

All outlets have been buzzing with various predictions about Grammys 2024! However, it is interesting to see that prominent names have resurfaced and fans want to know if their favorite stars are onto a win.

Billie Eilish has been nominated for Record of The Year for the song What Was I Made For in the hit film Barbie. Taylor Swift has been nominated under six categories for her album Midnights. Miley Cyrus is also on the nomination list for Endless Summer Vacation. At the 51st Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus made her stage Debut with the Lover singer performing Fifteen. So will these women have their charms working again? Only time will tell.

We also know that SZA is leading the pack with the most number of nominations for SOS. So is there a possibility that she walks out with the Best Record title? As newer niche categories emerge, new singers like Lana Del Rey and Boygenius are also competing for the coveted prize.

What is new about Grammys 2024?

There are three new categories added this time, making the total go up to 94 categories. The newest entries are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. The official Grammy Awards website shows David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray, Calvin Harris, Kylie Minogue, and many singers have been added to these nominations. As the eventful night nears, everyone is excited to see who takes these awards home and sets a statement for 2024!

