Will SZA Perform At Grammy Awards 2024? Find Out As Academy Makes Announcement

“Where are those happy days? They seem so hard to find,” the SOS singer is here to grace the stage at Grammys 2024 with her presence. The success of her album in 2022 got her the most number of nominations followed by Taylor Swift. As fans wondered whether Solana Imani Rowe would be back to make her fans happy, Grammys made their wishes true! Get ready for a rocking performance from SZA’s performance along with an exciting lineup.

Will SZA perform at Grammy Awards 2024?

ALSO READ: 'It wasn't hot and heavy': SZA recalls her fling with Drake as the duo collaborates for new album once again

Yes! The latest announcement on January 30, 2024, on the official Grammys page has revealed the list of performers. While Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Buna Boy and Joni Mitchell are already performing, it will be exciting to see the singer performing live who has the most nominations for this edition of the prestigious awards.

Fans have their fingers crossed as their pop icon might lift one or more golden gramophones this season. SZA, the Good Days singer, will be seen live on February 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. The sensational pop singer has been nominated for - Album of the Year for Kill Bill, Song of the Year for Kill Bill, Best R & B performance for Kill Bill, Best Progressive R & B Album for Kill Bill, Best Traditional R & B performance for Love Language, Best Melodic Rap Performance for Low and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost in the Machine.

Advertisement

These all are from her 2022 album SOS. SZA has 24 Grammy nominations and one Grammy Win in her career. The sophomore album SOS stayed Number One on Billboard 200 for 10 weeks. SZA won her Grammy in 2022 for best Pop duo/group performance for the song Kiss Me More, which had her and Doja Cat sharing the fame. The Snooze singer earlier gave an Apple Music Radio Interview with Zane Lowe, where she retrospected the eventful year and expressed how all her goals have been accomplished now. She reflected, “I don’t have any more goals, and that sounds terrible, but career-wise … I keep saying that — nobody believes me — but it’s just like, you don’t understand. These are my goals,”

It will be interesting to see the rest of the lineup who will set the stage on fire at this year’s Grammy Awards. Now that SZA has joined the performers list, will Taylor Swift be there too?

What is special about this edition of Grammys 2024?

The 66th edition of Grammys is even more special as Mitchell will be making a performance debut on stage whereas U2 will give the first-ever broadcast performance from Las Vegas Sphere. As fans wait for this eventful night full of glamour, we also want to see who takes those lovely awards home. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Why does fame make SZA 'uncomfortable'? Kill Bill singer reveals her success has led her to feeling 'on edge'