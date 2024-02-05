The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 was a star-studded event that included some of the biggest names in the music industry. In most of the main categories, women won the majority of the awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

SZA wins Grammy for Best R&B

Singer-songwriter SZA took home the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B Song for Snooze. The SOS song triumphed over Victoria Monét's On My Mama, Halle's Angel, Coco Jones' ICU, and Robert Glasper's Back to Love, which featured Sir and Alex Isley.

SZA wins her third award at Grammy Awards 2024

SZA praised her team, waved hi to Taylor Swift, and reminisced about their early days of performing together in a heartfelt speech after receiving the award from her close friend Lizzo. SZA said, "I came really, really far, and I can’t believe this is happening,” she said through tears.

SZA won her third award of the night for Best R&B Song. She also won Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her performance with Phoebe Bridgers on Ghost in the Machine.

SZA topped the pack this year with nine nominations, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for Low, Album of the Year with SOS, and Record and Song of the Year for Kill Bill.

SZA performed fiercely at the 2024 Grammy Awards, belting out some of her best hits. Starting with a heartfelt rendition of her song Snooze from her album SOS, the singer-songwriter donned an all-black ensemble paired with a leather trench coat.

Along with SZA, several other artists, including Miley Cyrus, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, and Luke Combs performed on the Grammy stage on Sunday night.

