Guess what? Taylor Swift just snagged her 13th Grammy! Taylor won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. It's her second win in this category, and she got a nomination before for 1989.

GRAMMYs 2024: Taylor Swift wins Best Pop Vocal Album among six nominations

Throughout her career, Taylor has been nominated 52 times, and this year, she added six more:

Anti-Hero for Pop Solo Performance

Karma for Pop Duo/Group Performance with Ice Spice

Anti-Hero for Song of the Year with Jack Antonoff

Anti-Hero for Record of the Year

Midnights for Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights for Album of the Year



Though she missed out on Best Pop Solo Performance, which went to Miley Cyrus for Flowers, and Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma, won by Phoebe Bridgers and SZA for Ghost In The Machine, Taylor's still rocking her 13 wins!

Dressed in a stunning white gown with long black gloves, diamond necklaces, and a black jeweled choker, Taylor looked absolutely fabulous. Her iconic hair, done in a single braid, completed the elegant look.

Taylor Swift reminisced about the 2010 GRAMMYs in acceptance speech

Taylor's first four Grammys came in 2010 for Fearless, including Album of the Year. Now, with her triumphant wins, she could make history by winning Album of the Year four times!

In her speech, Taylor shared a beautiful thought about the stories we tell. She reminisced about winning her first Grammys in 2010 saying, "This is the story, all of us, when we are 80 years old and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids and they’re so annoyed with us. This is the story we’re going to be telling over and over again. In 2010, that we got to win album of the year at the Grammys."

It's not just about the awards; it's about the journey and the people who've been a part of it. Here's to Taylor Swift, a true icon in the music world!