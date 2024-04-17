Grandma Kris Jenner Would Buy Grandson Mason His First Car at 16 If He Lives Up to THESE Expectations; Deets Here

Kris Jenner, 67, revealed a promise she made to her eldest grandson during an interview with journalist Katie Couric about her new role as grandmother.

The seasoned journalist spoke with the Kardashian matriarch on the season 9 premiere of her iHeartPodcasts and Katie Couric Media show Next Question with Katie Couric.

Kris Jenner's Commitment: Mason Disick's Car at 16, Based on His Choices

Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, is currently 14 years old. Jenner shares that she told Mason, "On his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16, if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he's never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that. And then, well, that's what happens—my kids continue to have children. So now I feel like I'm going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars," says the grandmother.

The grandmother continued by saying she enjoys spending "really fun" time on short outings with her grandchildren. Jenner further added, "Penelope and I are going to dinner. They all adore visiting Walmart, Costco, and Target. They enjoyed going to obtain treats. So we'll go shopping or do something enjoyable with them. They adore attending dinners," she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kris Jenner's Heartwarming Moments with Grandkids: A Peek into Family Bonding

"And I mentioned to one of my children the other day, 'You know, that would take up the month if I took every grandkid out to dinner once a month. Consider that," Kardashian matriarch said, giving an insight into her family bonding.

Kim Kardashian, 43, shared a cute picture of Jenner cuddling with her nephew Tatum Thompson, 20 months, and her 8-year-old son, Saint West, on Instagram earlier this month.

The black-and-white photo shows Jenner sitting on a couch outside with her two grandchildren, her arms encircling her younger grandson as he gazed at a ball in his palm. Saint hugged his cousin while seated across from him.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Hilariously Pokes Fun At Having Big Family And 13 Grandkids