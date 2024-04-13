What Is Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About The Reality Star's Wealth

Kourtney Kardashian rose to fame after her appearance in the reality TV show Keeping Up With Kardashian in 2007. The TV star, after over a decade of working in the industry, has earned millions from her career. Apart from being a model and an actress, the eldest Kardashian is an entrepreneur who launched her own beauty and lifestyle brand, Poosh. The model has been making headlines for her personal life, relationships, career and life. Have a look at the net worth of the Kardashian star in 2024.

Early Life

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest Kardashian sister, born to Kris and Robert Kardashian. Born on April 18, 1979, Kourtney has two real sisters and two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, from her mother’s second marriage to Bruce (now Caityln) Jenner. Kardashian finished her schooling at an all-girls’ school in Los Angeles and later attended the University of Arizona for her junior year. The TV star pursued a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and theatre. Nicole Richie and Luke Walton shared the course with Kourtney at her university.

Career

Kourtney Kardashian began her career in acting with the 2005 show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. In 2003, the actress’ intimate tape with Ray J was released by her sister Kim, which grabbed the eyeballs of the audience, making Kardashian famous overnight. In 2007, Kourtney appeared on the reality TV show revolving around her family, which was titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The series was watched and loved across the globe. The E! Reality series has been going on, and the hype for the show has only increased over time.

As for her entrepreneurial skills, Kourtney and Kris Jenner went on to launch a children's clothing brand called Smooch in Los Angeles and New York. The 44-year-old, along with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, operate yet another clothing store called D-A-S-H in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. In 2010, the sisters released a garment line called Bebe, and in 2019, the Kardashian sister went on to open Poosh, a lifestyle brand.

Net Worth

Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $65 million as of 2024. The actress earned her wealth from the salaries she earned from acting in TV shows and the profits she made from her businesses. For her appearance in Keeping Up With Kardashians, Kourtney was paid $4.5 million per episode, while the model earns a salary of $250,000 for every post put up on Instagram. The owner of Poosh also earns millions from brand endorsements, her website, and her apps.

Personal Life

Kourtney has dated multiple guys over the years, before getting married in 2022. Her first relationship after getting into the industry was with Scott Disick in 2006. The couple met at a house party and immediately felt a connection. The duo dated for 9 years before calling it quits in 2015. Kourtney shares 3 children with her ex-boyfriend. In 2016, the entrepreneur shared moments with an Algerian boxer and parted ways with him after two years. Kardashian revealed being in a relationship with Travis Baker in 2021; the following year, the couple married in a private ceremony. In 2023, Kourtney announced her pregnancy with Baker.

Real Estate

Kourtney Kardashian spent nearly $8.2 million on a 12,000-square-foot house in Calabasas. The actress bought her home from NFL star Keyshawn Johnson. Kardashian bought a home in California, near a property owned by her mother, in 2021 for $12 million in La Quinta. After moving in with Travis Baker, the couple together purchased an ocean-facing house for $14.5 million. The house belonged to the TV host, Conan O’Brien, who initially asked for $16.5 million for the mansion.

