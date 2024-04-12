Kris Jenner Hilariously Pokes Fun at Having Big Family and 13 Grandkids

Kris Jenner is the glue that keeps the Kardashian-Jenner clan together. She needs no introduction. Kris Jenner is a media personality and renowned momager. She is always in the news for one or many other things. The reality TV star became a household name after her family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There is no denying that Jenner has a big family, and she loves each single one of them to bits. Having a big family can have a lot of perks, like counting them instead of sheep if you have trouble sleeping, and that’s what Jenner did. In a recent episode of iHeartPodcast Next Question with Katie Couric, Kris Jenner joked about counting her grandkids instead of sheep if she can’t fall asleep at night.

Kris Jenner jokes about counting her grandkids instead of sheep at night

Kris Jenner enjoys having a large family. During an appearance on Katie Couric Media and iHeartPodcasts' Next Question with Katie Couric, the Kardashian matriarch discussed how close her large family is, saying that she craves seeing her grandkids.

Jenner, whose grandkids call her Lovey, revealed that she saw Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi the day before and added, "Thank goodness Khloé lives next door, because I know that I'm guaranteed to see those two little dolls every day, hopefully.”

She then joked about having 13 grandkids and said, “So I go to bed every night thinking, 'Well, how many kids did I see today?’ That's my little treat to myself. I can't say counting sheep. I count grandkids."

Jenner went on to express to Katie Couric, who recently became a grandmother, that she has a great deal of things to look forward to and that it's sometimes funny how her relationship with her grandchildren evolves. She said, "I have so many, but I'll go through...they go through this period where they aren't as lovey-dovey, like at about 18 months, as I wish they were. And then all of a sudden, six months later, they won't stop calling your name or being right there hugging you."

Kris Jenner reveals she never holds back on giving parenting advice

During the same interview, the mother of six, Kris Jenner, revealed that she does not hold back when it comes to delivering parenting advice to her children. Jenner said, "I always speak my thoughts... when you want to make a comment or give unwanted counsel. I'm sure I annoy my kids all the time. I'm always giving advice, or we send things to each other.”

She further added. "I send so many things, like on DM, and I'll send them a reel or a tip I've learned, or I'll say, 'Did you hear about this having too much sugar? You realize you can't eat this poison.’ So I'm sure my kids think I'm crazy, but they're very respectful and probably pretend to like my counsel.”

Meanwhile, Jenner is the mother of six children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, and the grandmother to thirteen grandchildren.

