Green Day Banned From Two Las Vegas Rock Stations Following Billie Joe Armstrong's 'Worst S---hole' Remarks About The City

Billie Joe Armstrong’s obsession with the Oakland A’s seems to have brewed fresh trouble for Green Day, as two Las Vegas radio stations have announced a boycott of their music. The news of the ban comes after Armstrong used unfavorable language regarding the city for stealing his beloved sports team.

At a hometown show in San Francisco on September 20, the punk band’s frontman did not hold back in criticizing the Sin City after the Oakland A’s announced their move to LV in April. “We don’t take no s*** from people like John f—ing Fisher who sold out the Oakland A’s to Las f—ing Vegas,” he shouted from the stage at Oracle Park. “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s—hole in America.”

John Fisher was the former part-owner of the San Francisco Giants with his father and has been the owner of the Oakland A’s since 2005. Other passionate Oakland A’s fans seem to share Armstrong’s sentiments, as evidenced by their chants against Fisher at the last Oakland game. “F*** John Fisher,” the crowd chanted in his absence. He hasn’t attended a game in two seasons.

Understandably offended by Armstrong’s choice of words about their city, Las Vegas rock station KOMP 92.3 announced on Instagram that they decided to pull “any and all” Green Day music from their playlist.

Advertisement

Another station, X 107.5, stated on their website that they would also be boycotting the punk band’s music from their rotation. “Well, Sin City heard him loud and clear — and X 107.5 is not having any of it,” their statement reads. “In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.” The station noted that Armstrong crossed a line with Las Vegas locals.

The singer has not addressed the ban. However, he did affirm his love for his former favorite team in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of himself wearing an Oakland A’s hat as a child, Armstrong expressed that the team's departure from the city is devastating, as it will leave many people without jobs in addition to the heartbreak for the fans. He also lamented the loss of three teams — the Oakland Warriors and Oakland Raiders, in addition to the Oakland A’s — leaving the city in the past five years, which has created a void in the East Bay sports scene.

Advertisement

Armstrong recently shared a video of himself vandalizing the team’s logo during a tour stop in Canada.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes Reveals Reason Behind Canceling His 2022 Tour; Claims It to Be the ‘Hardest’ And ‘Best’ Decision Of His Life