Tori Spelling Gets Candid About Her Single Life; Tears Up Over Fear of Dying 'Alone' After Separating from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling was recently seen having heavy thoughts about life. The reality TV star has won many hearts following her outings. However, at the end of the day, Tori Spelling feels she is all alone.

Recently, during an episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the host sat down with Aubrey O’Day and was seen breaking down in tears. This was when Tori Spelling opened up about being a single mother to her five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8.

Tori Spelling was even heard talking about her "very odd relationship with men," a topic that she had discussed with a new therapist. Stating that she is 51, and a single mother to five children, Tori Spelling also added that she doesn’t know where will she stand in the near future.

Talking about not being on dating sites, Tori Selling maintained, "I don't want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don't want to be alone.”

Replying to the words of The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, O’Day mentioned that she feels the same way. However, this only made Tori Spelling cry even more. “I'm positive. I just — I don't want to die alone," the actress from Scary Movie 2 stated.

Assuring Tori Spelling, O’Day tried to console her that she wouldn't die alone, and that she was present for the actress.

While Aubrey O’Day asked Tori Spelling to listen to her, the latter sobbed stating that she has no idea about what she is doing right now.

“They should sample my DNA when they f*** go to the next world war. Whatever the f*** I am, I’m resilient, but what does it mean at the end of the day?," Tori Spelling added.

For those unversed, the Saved by the Bell actress filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of having a happy married life, in March 2024.

