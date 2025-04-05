George Clooney’s ER Castmates Reunite For His Broadway Debut; Find Out Their Reactions: ‘So Very Happy For The…’

The cast of ER proved to be a true ensemble! As George Clooney made his Broadway debut on Thursday, April 3, his fellow Cook County General alums Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, and Noah Wyle showed up at the Great White Way to support the actor on his big day.

Clooney starred in the stage adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated film Good Night, and Good Luck. Wyle took to social media to applaud his former co-star on his feat with a black and white group photo of the cast. “So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Margulies told the Television Academy that she and Clooney address each other by their ER characters’ names even today. “George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other ‘Love, Carol’ or ‘Doug,'” she told the outlet.

The Emmy-winning drama that ran from 1994 to 2009 for 15 seasons revolved around a group of doctors who worked in the ER at the County General Hospital as they “grapple with ups and downs in their personal and professional lives while trying to give apt medical care to their patients,” as per the official synopsis.

Margulies also reflected on her exit from the series in 2000 after season 6 and the emotional and surprise scene between Carol and Doug. The actress revealed that she often caught the scene while surfing channels, and the music never fails to make her emotional.

At the time, Clooney wasn’t part of the show, so the surprise reunion between his and Margulies’ characters left fans surprised. She recalled her mother’s reaction to the scene, revealing that she screamed while watching them together.

“It was the right ending for them because Carol and Doug were destined to be together,” she added.