Glen Powell Says He Got Help of Patrick Schwarzenegger to Get 'Full Blessing' From Arnold Schwarzenegger For Running Man Remake

Glen Powell is all set to appear in action, starring in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man. The outing in question, interestingly, happens to be a remake of the 1987 hit movie that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as its lead.

While the Twisters star was stepping into the shoes of a living legend, he had to take his blessing, for which he simply got in touch with his best friend and the son of The Terminator actor, The White Lotus fame Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Opening up about the event with PEOPLE, Glen Powell stated, “Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold.”

This move was done by the Anyone but You actor so that he knew that the original star was on the same page as everyone else for the 2025 movie that is based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King.

“Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific, fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here,” Glen Powell then went on to add.

Expressing his excitement to the outlet, the Top Gun: Maverick actor also added that he had not seen Arnold Schwarzenegger since the time they last starred in The Expendables 3, which was almost over a decade ago.

It was during the recently held CinemaCon that Powell and Edgar Wright promoted their outing, which will be released on November 7 this year.

The story will this time showcase a TV reality show where the contestant must outrun killers. A character named Ben Richards joins this game only to earn money for his sick daughter.

The reboot, meanwhile, will also star Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson.

