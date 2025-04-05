Is Romance Brewing for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell? Look Inside Their Dynamic As Euphoria Star Calls Off Her Wedding

Sydney Sweeney left fans gaping when she called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino out of the blue. The Euphoria actress sent the rumor mill into overdrive after she attended Glen Powell’s sister's wedding in Dallas, TX, last weekend.

Fans wondered whether she ignited a rebound romance with her Anyone But You co-star. They immediately drew comparisons to the plotline of their 2023 rom-com, where Sweeney’s character joins Powell’s character for his sister’s wedding.

Moreover, the actors had sparked dating rumors while they were promoting the film. It seemed like the Madame Web actress grew fond of the Twisters star, prompting her to call off her wedding to her fiancé.

However, a source close to Powell told The Post that things have been platonic between him and Sweeney. “Would they be a great couple? Yeah — but nothing romantic is going on there,” the source added.

On April 3, the Top Gun: Maverick actor appeared on the Today Show and teased the idea of him and the White Lotus actress being a couple. When host Jenna Bush Hager asked if he was surprised by the stir Sweeney’s presence caused at his sister’s wedding, Powell made light of the situation and jokingly said, “You know, timing is everything in this world.” While in Dallas, the rumored lovebirds were also spotted together at a restaurant. However, the source insisted that the actor wouldn’t “blow up everything” if she split from Davino.

Although Sweeny called off their wedding—which was set to take place in May—their split hasn’t been confirmed yet. A source told People magazine that she has a jam-packed work schedule this year.

She reportedly has six movie and TV projects lined up, including the third season of Euphoria, where she’ll reprise her breakout role as Cassie Howard. She’ll also be a producer on several other projects.