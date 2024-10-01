Shawn Mendes Reveals Reason Behind Canceling His 2022 Tour; Claims It to Be the ‘Hardest’ And ‘Best’ Decision Of His Life

Shawn Mendes shared the insights into making one of the best yet hardest decisions of his life. In his conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the musician revealed the reason behind cancelling his 2022 tour concerts, Wonder: The World Tour.

The Imagination singer revealed battling through depression and anxiety and going through a difficult time in his life during his tour dates, which ultimately got him to cancel the concerts.

On the recent episode of the podcast, Mendes stated that he went through "general darkness or lowness,” and it was worse than what the people saw him from the outside.

The Senorita singer also mentioned that he has gone through difficult times and yet performed in concerts and tours, but this was different.

Further in the talks with Shetty, the singer shared, "I had nowhere to go when things were getting hard, you know? I didn't have other aspects of life that I felt connected to, that I could have leaned into to have a little bit of a break from touring; come back and just find that balance.” The Treat You Better singer went on to add, "And I knew there was only one way of doing that. And it was just like creating a life."

Mendes further revealed that cancelling the tour was one of the hardest decisions, yet a great one as he got time to focus on his mental health. Focusing on the hard part, the singer said that his cancelling the tour impacted hundreds of people, including his fans, the staff members and the crew.

He said, "It was like, 'Oh man, people were excited,' you know? People were proud of what they created, and that was the hard part."

Before announcing the cancellation of the tour, Mendes tried and postponed the dates several times and then finally announced, "It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently returned to the stage and performed for the crowd to promote his fourth studio album, which is set to release on October 18.

