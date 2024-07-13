Greg Berlanti Reveals He Approached Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost For Cameo In Fly Me To The Moon; DEETS

Scarlett Johansson's latest romantic comedy-drama film, Fly Me to the Moon, director Greg Berlanti recently revealed how he convinced her husband to do a small cameo in this project. Berlanti said he approached the Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost for the part, noting that Johansson supported his decision.

Greg Berlanti convinced Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, to play a small role in Fly Me to the Moon

In a recent interview with EW, director Greg Berlanti revealed how he convinced Colin Jost to play a small role in his wife Scarlett Johansson's latest movie, Fly Me to the Moon. He told the outlet, "That's my fault," noting, "[Scarlett] should get no blame or credit, but she was willing to go along with it and gave me a hard time about it in a funny way."

Berlanti explained that when you have big stars like Johansson and Channing Tatum in a movie, "when you talk to any old-day player, it's hard with rockets going off and movie stars to keep the audience's interest."

The director added he wanted to ensure that even the "little moments have something special" about them in the film, so he invited the SNL star to join the film for a cameo as Senator Cook, noting he came in and had everybody laughing for about half a day.

The outlet reported that Berlanti even revealed how Colin Jost "improvised so much material" during filming, coming up with so many funny ideas that he could have made a much longer scene just from his improvisations.

Greg Berlanti reveals why he chose to direct Fly Me to the Moon

In an interview with Deadline, Greg Berlanti revealed that Scarlett Johansson, who, besides starring in his latest directorial film Fly Me to the Moon, also co-producing the film, was developing this project, and she "sent him the script."

Berlanti mentioned that he "fell in love" with the script by Rose Gilroy (who wrote this film's screenplay), noting it reminded him of the big, fun comedies he grew up watching in the 80s and 90s.

The director said that he knew that this was Scarlett Johansson's first major role as a producer, and because she was also acting in the film, he would have the chance to collaborate with her and many talented people who were eager to work with her, noting he "knew it was a go film."

Fly Me to the Moon is now out in theaters.